Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market is accounted for $3.82 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% to reach $14.4 billion by 2022. Factors such as increasing penetration of video surveillance, increasing large scale security network, increasing government spending in security sector and large infrastructure are driving the market growth. However, storage of high-resolution videos and recordings and issues related to privacy will hinder the market.

Advanced Video Management solutions segment accounted for largest market share during the forecast period because large numbers of end-users are adopting video surveillance systems. IP-based segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in technology segment. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to development of smart city projects and intelligent transportation systems, especially in China & India.

Some of the key players in global Video Management Software (VMS) market are AxxonSoft, Aimetis Corporation, Bosch Security Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc, Exacq Technologies, Inc, Genetec, Inc, Hanwha Techwin CO., LTD, Honeywell International, Inc, March Networks Corporation, Milestone Systems A/S, On-Net Surveillance Systems, Inc, Schneider Electric Industries SAS, Surveon Technology, Inc and Verint Systems, Inc.

Technologies Covered:

• IP-Based VMS

• Analog-Based VMS

Services Covered:

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

Solutions Covered:

• Advanced Video Management

• Case Management

• Custom Application Management

• Data Integration

• Intelligent Streaming

• Mobile Application

• Navigation Management

• Security Management

• Storage Management

• Video Intelligence

Deployments Covered:

• On-Premises

• Cloud Based

End Users Covered:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Education

• Energy and Utilities

• Government

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing and Automotive

• Media and Entertainment

• Real Estate

• Retail

• Telecom and IT

• Tourism and Hospitality

• Transportation and Logistics

• Military and Defense

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 6 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

