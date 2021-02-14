Global SHOULDER ARTHROPLASTY Research Report 2023

Global Shoulder Arthroplasty (Reverse Total Shoulder Arthroplasty, Total Shoulder Arthroplasty, Revision Shoulder Arthroplasty, Shoulder Resurfacing, Hemiarthroplasty) Market Report: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)

Also Read: https://telegra.ph/Global-Household-Water-Purifier-Filter-Market-Overview-Size-Share-and-Trends-2025-02-02

The global shoulder arthroplasty market is expected to reach US$2.40 billion in 2023, recording a CAGR of 7.31% in the duration spanning 2019-2023. The factors such as an upsurge in ageing population, growing healthcare expenditure, longer life expectancy, rising prevalence of arthritis and increasing global diabetic population are expected to drive the global shoulder arthroplasty market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by regulatory risk, insufficient medical reimbursement and coverage and scarcity of skilled and trained healthcare workers. A few notable trends include development of shoulder extremities products, rise in computer-aided orthopedic surgeries, rising acceptance of stemless shoulder implants and increasing demand for (RTSA) Reverse Total Shoulder Arthroplasty.

Also Read : http://wiseguyes8.total-blog.com/global-china-medical-informatization-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020-2023-22894448

The global shoulder arthroplasty market comprises of five segments – total shoulder arthroplasty, reverse total shoulder arthroplasty, revision shoulder arthroplasty, hemiarthroplasty and shoulder resurfacing. The global market is highly concentrated with total shoulder arthroplasty and reverse total shoulder arthroplasty. Rise in rotator cuff tear arthropathy is significantly contributing to the increase in demand for reverse total shoulder arthroplasty (RTSA). However, market for the remaining procedural types are gradually emerging, contributing to the overall shoulder arthroplasty market across the globe.

Also Read: https://techsite.io/p/1944754

The fastest growing regional market is the U.S. due to the development in various orthopedic surgical devices and implant products. A number of new biotech companies are entering into the market to drive profitable growth. Moreover, Europe, is also contributing considerably to the global market growth, majorly in Germany and France. The U.S. and Europe are the highly recognized markets, with the major concentration of total shoulder arthroplasty (TSA) and reverse total shoulder arthroplasty (RTSA).

Also Read: https://wiseguyreports12.blogspot.com/2021/02/global-china-medical-informatization.html

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global shoulder arthroplasty market, segmented into total shoulder arthroplasty, reverse total shoulder arthroplasty, revision shoulder arthroplasty, hemiarthroplasty and shoulder resurfacing sub-segments.

The major regional market (the U.S and Europe) has been analyzed, along with country coverage the U.S., Germany, France, Italy, UK and Spain.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Johnson and Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Smith and Nephew, Integra Lifesciences and Wright Medical Group) are also presented in detail.

Also Read: https://penzu.com/p/ec7f4c6a

Key Target Audience:

Shoulder Replacement Device Manufacturers

Raw Material/Component Suppliers

End Users (Hospital, Medical centers, Clinical Institutes)

Healthcare Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/5545026-global-plastic-and-competitive-pipe-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2023

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)