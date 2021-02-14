Global US ACNE & ROSACEA Research Report 2022

US Acne & Rosacea Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)

Acne and Rosacea are the most common dermatological disorders affecting people in the United States. Acne is a chronic skin disorder in which the hair follicles become blocked and/or inflamed, which is most prevalent among teenagers. However, some people may suffer from acne well into their 30s and 40s even. Acne can occur in forms ranging from comedones to cystic lesions, depending upon severity.

Also Read: https://telegra.ph/Global-Dairy-Whiteners-Market-Overview-Size-Share-and-Trends-2025-02-02

Rosacea is a common skin condition that causes redness and visible blood vessels on the nose, cheeks, and forehead. Rosacea can occur to anyone. But it is most commonly affects adults over age 30, particularly women with fair skin. The condition of rosacea is increasingly widespread in the U.S. and affecting approximately 16 million population in the country.

Also Read : http://wiseguyes8.total-blog.com/global-china-elevators-escalators-market-updates-news-and-data-2026-22895389

Topical drugs currently dominate both markets in the U.S. Systemic medications such as oral antibiotics, hormonal agents or other drugs are also used for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The ongoing development of new drugs is expected to witness an extraordinary growth rate due to higher efficacy, convenient dosing and fewer side effects.

Also Read: https://techsite.io/p/1945134

The increase in emotional burden due to these skin conditions is a key factor driving the growth of the market. Growing awareness regarding rosacea and acne treatment options has significantly driven the market in the U.S. Rising purchasing power and mounting healthcare expenditure has also fuelled the growth of the market in the region. Despite being common skin disorders, advancement in treatment has been limited over the past years exhibiting a great opportunity of growth in the future. The companies are developing new treatment options, in which, most products are in late-stage indicating an optimistic future for the market.

Also Read: https://wiseguyreports12.blogspot.com/2021/02/global-china-elevators-escalators.html

The report “U.S. Acne & Rosacea Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook.

Also Read: https://penzu.com/p/451d811a

The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering the U.S. market. The report profiles the key players of the market including Bausch Health Companies, Allergan, Foamix Pharmaceuticals and Sol-Gel Technologies.

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/5545026-global-plastic-and-competitive-pipe-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2022

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)