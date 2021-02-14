Global And China Next Generation Payment Technology Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Global Next Generation Payment Technology Scope and Market Size

Next Generation Payment Technology market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Next Generation Payment Technology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

EMV Chip

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST)

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Quick Response Code (QR Code)

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail and Commercial

Enterprise

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Next Generation Payment Technology market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Next Generation Payment Technology market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Adyen

Alipay

Apple

Cayan LLC

Citrus

Dwolla

Equinox

First Data Corporation

Gemalto

Google

Ingenico

MFS Africa

MasterCard

NEC

Noire

Oberthur

PAX Technology

PayPal

Payfort