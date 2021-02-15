Global Candles Market Research Report 2023

Global Candles Market Research Report: Information by Material Type (Synthetic Wax, Paraffin Wax, Vegetable Wax, and Animal Wax), Category (Economical and Luxury), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

Candles are the best sources of light and brightness and are made of wax and a wick. The wick consumes in a flame emanating light through slender activity. About one-fourth of the vitality from flame consuming is disseminated as warmth and the rest as light to the environment. The wax from which candles are made originates from different sources, for example, paraffin, vegetables, and animals. The wax from beehives, called beeswax, is accepted to be the primary wax at any point utilized in making candles. These days, the most widely recognized material is paraffin, which is gotten from the partial refining of unrefined petroleum. The worldwide candles market is required to enlist a CAGR of 4.26% to reach the valuation of USD 13,006.9 million by the year 2023.

Market segmentation

The global candles market has been segmented on the basis of material type, category, and distribution channel and regional demand. Based on its category, the global candles market has been segmented into economical candles and luxury candles. On the basis of its distribution channel, the global candles market is divided as store-based and non-store-based. On the basis of its material type, the global candles market has been categorized into vegetable wax, paraffin wax, synthetic wax, and animal wax.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global candles market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

The Yankee Candle Company, Inc. (US), Candle-lite (US), Armadilla Wax Works, Inc. (US), Colonial Candle (US), and Bath & Body Works Direct, Inc. (US), Dianne’s Custom Candles, LLC (US), Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd (China), ZHONG Nam Industrial (International) Co., Ltd (Hong Kong), Empire Candle Co., LLC (US), BeCandle (Hong Kong), SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (US), among others, are some of the major players in the global candles market.