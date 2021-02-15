Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment & Management Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

KI happens in people who are already sick and in the hospital. People who are in the intensive care unit (ICU) are even more likely than people who are in other units of the hospital to have AKI. This is because people who need to be in the ICU are already very sick.

In 2018, the global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment & Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment & Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Acute Kidney Injury Treatment & Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd

Angion Biomedica Corp

AM-Pharma

Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Prerenal Acute Kidney Injury

Intrinsic Renal Acute Kidney Injury

Postrenal Acute Kidney Injury

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

