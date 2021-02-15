Global Herpes Labialis Treatment Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Herpes labialis, also known as cold sores, is a type of infection by the herpes simplex virus that affects primarily the lip. Symptoms typically include a burning pain followed by small blisters or sores. The first attack may also be accompanied by fever, sore throat, and enlarged lymph nodes. The rash usually heals within 10 days, but the virus remains dormant in the facial nerve. The virus may periodically reactivate to create another outbreak of sores in the mouth or lip.

With over 35% value share, North America stood the top market for herpes labialis treatment in 2017. This region is expected to continue its dominance through the forecast period, followed by Western Europe, which recorded over 20% share of the total market value in 2017.

The global Herpes Labialis Treatment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Herpes Labialis Treatment market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Herpes Labialis Treatment in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Herpes Labialis Treatment in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Herpes Labialis Treatment market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Herpes Labialis Treatment market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Teva

Abbott

Sun

Mylan

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline

Dr. Reddy’s

Novartis

Market size by Product

Acyclovir

Valacyclovir

Famciclovir

Penciclovir

Docosanol

Market size by End User

Topical

Oral

