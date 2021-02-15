Global Forklift Rental Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

In 2018, the global Forklift Rental market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Forklift Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Forklift Rental development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Zahid Tractor and Heavy Machinery
Al-Iman for Contracting & Trading
Kanoo Machinery
Peax Equipment Rental
Byrne Equipment Rental
Al Faris
ISDC Rental Company
Bin Quraya Rental
Hertz Equipment Rental Corporation
Al Walid Equipment Rental
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
1–3.5 Tons
3.5–10 Tons
Above 10 Tons
Market segment by Application, split into
Construction
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Food & Beverages
Chemical Industry
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
