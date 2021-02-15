Global Casual Clothes Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Casual Clothes market is segmented into

Shirts

Coats

Pants

Others

Segment by Application

Specialty Stores

Supermarket & Mall

E-commerce

Others

Global Casual Clothes Market: Regional Analysis

The Casual Clothes market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Casual Clothes market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

