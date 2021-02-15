Global Digital Forensic Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Organizations are heavily competing in today’s fast paced world of technology. Examining digital media is at the core importance of any organization in order to decrease cyber-attacks and cybercrime. Digital forensics ensures investigating, recovering, and interpretation of electronic data found in digital devices. It uncovers digital and electronic data to preserve evidence in its original form by reconstructing past events. This affirms data recovery, analyses computer systems, and gathers information and evidence with the utilization of digital information. It enables identification, recovery, analysis, presentation, preservation, interpretation, and documentation of digital evidence. Digital forensics is used to investigate computer crime and is legally admissible. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1522

Implementation of Internet of Things (IoT) leads to longing safety, efficiency, comfort, better decision marking, assistance in revenue generation, quality control, along with packaging, logistics, and supply chain optimization, plant safety and security, inventory management, production flow monitoring, and facility management. Organization are anticipating the adoption of above mentioned features to ensure efficient and smooth business processes related to digital forensics. Hence, increasing demand for implementation of IoT is one of the factors fuelling the growth of the digital forensics market over the assessment period. However, besides the propelling factors such as increasing cyber-attacks and cybercrime and growing popularity of connected devices, encryption is considered to be a major roadblock in the digital forensics market during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://futuremarketreportss.wordpress.com/2020/02/17/digital-forensic-market-trends-2023%e2%80%8a-%e2%80%8asales-revenue-grow-pricing-and-industry-growth-analysis/

Industry News

May 2018, AccessData Group, a provider of integrated digital forensics released a new version of their software tool the AD Enterprise 6.5. This tool enhances post-breach capabilities and memory analysis to manage internal forensics and investigation. The tool offers deeper visibility to investigate organizational data by managing large-scale forensic investigations and is a single solution to improve the robust organizational software.

May 2018, Oxygen Forensics, a provider and developer of advanced forensic data unveiled a new method of decrypting WhatsApp data. The company launched Oxygen Forensic Detective 10.2, a software solution which decrypts WhatsApp backups on smart devices. This software is a method which doesn’t leave any digital trace and acquires undelivered messages and calls from the server. This allows investigators to solve crimes conveniently.

ALSO READ : http://market-newsflash.over-blog.com/2020/02/digital-forensic-market-trends-2023-sales-revenue-grow-pricing-and-industry-growth-analysis.html

Digital Forensics Market — Segmentation

Segmentation by component: hardware, software, and service.

Segmentation by type: computer forensics, network forensics, mobile forensics, and cloud forensics.

Segmentation by deployment: cloud and on-premise.

Segmentation by application: BFSI, healthcare, education, aerospace, legal and professional, IT & telecommunications, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, military and defence, and government and law enforcement agencies.

Segmentation by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Digital-Forensic-Market-Trends-2023–Sales-Revenue-Grow-Pricing-and-Industry-Growth-Analysis-02-17

Digital Forensics Market — Regional Analysis

Geographically, the digital forensics market is categorized into four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Increased cyber-attacks and cybercrime owing to the growing popularity of connected devices is expected to be an element encouraging the growth of the digital forensics market in North America. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the leading countries in the region, owing to the adoption of computer crime, digital forensics, and digital investigation in servers and systems. Hence, North America is expected to dominate the digital forensics market with the largest market share during the assessment period.

ALSO READ : https://futuremarketreportss.wordpress.com/2020/08/26/rf-gan-semiconductor-device-market-size-global-demand-sales-consumption-and-forecasts-to-2025-sars-cov-2-covid-19-analysis/

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Reports (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research and Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]