Global Cosmetic Products Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Report Description
This report analyzes the global cosmetic products market by type (skin care products, hair care products, makeup & color cosmetics, deodorants & perfumes, others), by product-category (organic, herbal, oil-free, alcohol-free, cruelty-free, others), by distribution channel (supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, cosmetic stores, e-commerce, drug stores, others) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global cosmetic products market include:

  • L’Oréal S.A. (France)
    • Avon Products, Inc (U.S.)
    • The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.)
    • Oriflame Holding AG (Switzerland)
    • Beiersdorf AG (Germany)
    • Kao Corporation (Japan)
    • Unilever (U.K.)
    • Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Brazil
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Others

On the basis of type, the global cosmetic products market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • Skin Care Products
    • Hair Care Products
    • Makeup & Color Cosmetics
    • Deodorants & Perfumes
    • Others

On the basis of product-category, the global cosmetic products market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • Organic
    • Herbal
    • Oil-Free
    • Alcohol-Free
    • Cruelty-Free
    • Others

