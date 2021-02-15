Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Research Report 2025 

Summary – A new market study, “Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuy

FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market is segmented into

Polyester

Epoxy

Others

Segment by Application, the FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market is segmented into

Oil and Gas

Sewage Pipe

Irrigation

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Share Analysis

FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe business, the date to enter into the FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market, FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Amiantit

ZCL Composites

Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

The Hobas Group

FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe India Limited

Lianyungang Zhongfu

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Hengrun Group

Enduro Composites

Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

Jizhou Zhongyi