Global Auto Parts Market Research Report 2025 

Summary – A new market study, “Global Auto Parts Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuy

Auto Parts market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Auto Parts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Auto Parts market is segmented into

Walking System

Car Accessories

Other

Segment by Application, the Auto Parts market is segmented into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Auto Parts market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Auto Parts market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Auto Parts Market Share Analysis

Auto Parts market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Auto Parts by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Auto Parts business, the date to enter into the Auto Parts market, Auto Parts product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso

Valeo

Continental

Aptiv

ZF Friedrichshafen

Magna International

Faurecia S.A.

Magneti Marelli

Aisin Seiki

Brembo

Akebono Brake Industry

Hella KGaA Hueck

ACDelco