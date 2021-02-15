Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

IoT security is the area of endeavor concerned with safeguarding connected devices and networks in the Internet of things (IoT).

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Internet of Things (IoT) Security market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Internet of Things (IoT) Security in 2016.

In the industry, Cisco Systems profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Intel Corporation and IBM Corporation ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 9.30%, 5.86% and 4.96% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Internet of Things (IoT) Security market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Internet of Things (IoT) Security industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Internet of Things (IoT) Security YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 1428 million in 2019. The market size of Internet of Things (IoT) Security will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

