Global Personal Hygiene Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Personal hygiene can be defined as an act of maintaining cleanliness and grooming of the external body. Maintaining good personal hygiene consists of bathing, washing your hands, brushing teeth and sporting clean clothing. Additionally, it is also about making safe and hygienic decisions when you are around others.

The increasing demand for Personal Hygiene drives the market. People awareness toward importance of hygiene, prevention of epidemic, rising disposable income, grooming, and beauty are main factors contributing to growth of market. Failure to keep up a standard of hygiene can have many implications. Not only is there an increased risk of getting an infection or illness, but there are many social and psychological aspects that can be affected. Poor personal hygiene can have significant implications on the success of job applications or the chance of promotion; no company want to be represented by someone who does not appear to be able to look after themselves. Children should be taught the importance of hygiene as early as possible, with Oral Care, washing, toilet hygiene and hair care being taught as part of everyday routines. India personal hygiene market size was estimated to grow over the forecast period. North America and Europe are expected to account for a large combined share in the market throughout the forecast period.

The global Personal Hygiene market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Personal Hygiene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Personal Hygiene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Personal Hygiene in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Personal Hygiene manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Unilever

Johnson & Johnson

Carrefour

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Auchan

Publix

Costco

Helen of Troy

Proctor & Gamble Company

Kroger

Colgate-Palmolive Company

