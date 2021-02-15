Global Marine Coatings Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Marine coatings are generally used in various parts of ships and Marine engineering structures to prevent corrosion of sea water, atmosphere, Marine life and other special requirements.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the marine coatings market in 2016 and the marine coatings market in the region is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

The global Marine Coatings market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Marine Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Marine Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Marine Coatings in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Marine Coatings manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PPG Industries (US)

AkzoNobel (Netherlands)

Hempel (Denmark)

Sherwin-Williams (US)

Jotun (Norway)

Chugoku Marine Paints (Japan)

Nippon Paint (Japan)

Kansai Paint (Japan)

Axalta (US)

BASF Coatings (Germany)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

