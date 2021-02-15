Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

The Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD XX billion by 2025, with a CAGR of X% during the forecast period.

Diabetic Neuropathy (DN) refers to nerve fibre damage caused by diabetes. It is a common yet serious complication of diabetes. Between 60% to 70% people with diabetes develop some form of neuropathy. The highest rates of neuropathy are among people who have had the disease for over 25 years.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the number of people with diabetes worldwide was estimated at 366 million in 2011 and is expected to rise to 522 million in 2030. This dramatically increasing prevalence of diabetes, which is likely to double over the next 10 years, will greatly increase the patient pool for DN. Thus, this represents a huge market opportunity for the global Diabetic Neuropathy market. In addition to growing awareness and diagnosis of type 2 diabetes, factors such as aging population, the rise in obesity, and the increasingly sedentary lifestyles will further drive the sales in the DN market.

However, the diabetic neuropathy market is largely dominated by generics, which raises the barrier to entry for novel drug therapies, thereby acting as a growth deterrent to the global Diabetic Neuropathy market.

Key Highlights:

Currently, there are no approved disease-modifying therapies for different forms of diabetic neuropathy. An incomplete understanding of the pathophysiology of DN has made drug development challenges.

A number of potential novel candidates are currently being evaluated for the effective treatment of DN.

Diabetic neuropathy imposes a significant burden on the healthcare systems of developed economies.

Market Segmentation:

The global Diabetic Neuropathy market report segments the market by neuropathy type, by treatment type, by distribution channel, and by region.

Depending upon the part of a body where the nerve damage occurs, DN is classified into Peripheral Neuropathy, Autonomic Neuropathy, Proximal Neuropathy, and Focal Neuropathy. Peripheral Neuropathy, which affects the feet and hands, accounts for the largest share in the DN market. This is because peripheral neuropathy is the most common form of DN with 60-70% of diabetic patients having this type of neuropathy. An estimated 15-18 million Americans suffer from peripheral neuropathy, representing over one-third of all neuropathies.

