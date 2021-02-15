Global Medical Adhesives Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Medical Adhesives Market

The Medical Adhesives market was valued at USD XX Mn in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period to reach a USD XX Mn by 2026.

Medical adhesives are used for surgical procedures and bonding of medical appliances and are used for the fabrication of an extensive range of medical instruments.

These medical appliances are either disposable or can be used several times. Some medical adhesives are ideal for fixing an extensive range of substrate surfaces including plastics, metals, and rubbers, whereas others are suitable for skin applications.

Medical adhesives, which are used for fixing medical appliances, can be classified as structural, nonstructural, and pressure-sensitive adhesives. Structural adhesives are used in bonding medical appliances and are replacing the nails and screws that were traditionally used in medical devices. Non-structural adhesives are attached physically to the medical appliances and solidify on cooling but do not act chemically. Pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) are thin and flexible tapes with single or double-sided coatings and are used to apply pressure to medical devices and wounds.

Global Medical Adhesives Market Dynamics

Increasing opportunities for biodegradable and biocompatible adhesives is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global medical adhesives market. Biodegradable and biocompatible adhesives find extensive usage in biomedical, pharmaceutical, and other industries, which are manufactured using polylactide, polyglycolide, and polycaprolactone.

Naturally-derived hydrogels are recently developed, with advanced medical adhesives that are mainly used in surgical procedures. These hydrogels are biocompatible, antibacterial, fast curing and elastic adhesives, which are proficient in enclosing cells and providing the required adhesion strength to the tissues in the body.

The market for biodegradable and biocompatible adhesives in APAC is increasing owing to product innovation and development. For instance, in June 2017, Okayama University researchers have discovered a new type of biocompatible adhesive material made of hydroxyapatite that can glue together synthetic hydrogels and soft tissues.

The increasing price of adhesives is one of the significant restraints to the global medical adhesives market. In March 2018, H.B. Fuller has increased cost for all adhesives product categories. The increase will be between 5% and 12%.

