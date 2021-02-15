Global Laser Sensors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Laser Sensors Market Size

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Laser Sensors Market Size. The growth sectors of the Laser Sensors Market Size are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

The market size for laser sensors 2020 is expected to reach USD 1003.7 Million by 2025, confirms Market Research Future (MRFR). It is also anticipated that the market can progress at a rate of 12.4% between 2019 and 2025 (appraisal period). We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, offering an in-depth review of the market following the coronavirus disease outbreak.

COVID-19 Analysis

The health-care professionals, industries and governments are grappling with the after effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, for which they are deploying various types of sensors, predictive analysis, artificial intelligence and big data in every way possible to minimize the risk on the public health as well as the worldwide economy. Experts understand the potential of sensors in supporting medical government and professionals in response to SARS-CoV-2.

The closure of gyms, restaurants, schools, theaters, and various public venues has brought a decline in social interactions, leading to a massive curb on people’s mobility to reduce the spread of novel coronavirus. Therefore, the use of interaction sensors has boosted in recent months, with the rising consumption of devices like computers, laptops, mobiles and personal navigation device. Speaking of favorable aspects, companies across industries are rushing to find a COVID-19 breakthrough, for which semiconductor firms are lending helping hands with the adoption of strategies like product expansion and innovations. To cite a reference, in April 2020, Micro-Epsilon has expanded its range of Scan Control 30xx laser sensors that can be used for measuring 2D and 3D profiles in production, process monitoring and automation along with quality control in the healthcare industry. Therefore, it is anticipated that the laser sensors market growth can remain steady throughout the forecast period.

Leading Players

The top competitors identified in the market research are Micro-Epsilon (Germany), WayCon Positionsmesstechnik GmbH (Germany), Omron Corporation (Japan), SmartRay GmbH (Germany), Optex Group (South Africa), Laser Technology Inc (US), LAP GmbH (Germany), Banner Engineering Corporation (US), Schmitt Industries Inc (US), Keyence Corporation (Japan), Techno Instruments (India), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Automation (US), ifm Electronic (Germany), to list a few.

Market Boosters and Main Restraints

Leading manufacturers are increasingly focusing on miniature and smart products and are developing designs that are compatible with the latest production techniques, resulting in better product quality. These ongoing efforts by players to boost product reliability and quality could induce growth in the demand for laser sensors in the years ahead. Further, the increasing uptake of laser sensors in automation and manufacturing plant management applications to measure the distance, positions and displacement continues to add to the industry momentum.

A diverse range of laser sensors are increasingly being deployed in the food & beverage sector to ensure better accuracy level while calculating dimensions such as diameter, thickness and height. In short, the increasing consumption of laser sensors in a variety of industries due to their ability to bear harsh environments such as strong magnetic field and radiation can also benefit the worldwide market over the approaching period.

The increasing replacement of outdated technologies and aging workforce with automation technologies, surge in government initiatives promoting the manufacturing industry and the frequent technological developments are touted to be growth accelerators in the laser sensor market over the ensuing years.

Market Segmentation

The laser sensor industry has been considered for type, offerings as well as end user.

The types of laser sensors are compact and ultra-compact.

Depending on offerings, the market sections include software, hardware, as well as services.

