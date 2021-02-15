Global Medical Holography Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

The global medical holography market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach a market value of USD XX million by 2026.

Holography is a technique of creating an exact visual representation of an object in 3 dimensions using light as a source to record it. Medical holograms provide substantial performance improvement over conventional methods of understanding human anatomy as 2D images from CT scanners, MRI scanners, radiography, and other imaging devices does not allow enough accuracy and precision in diagnosis and description of the patient’s anatomy.

The holographic representation of the patient’s data in a 3D image enables healthcare professionals to identify problems associated with complex organs such as the brain or heart, where abnormalities might be subtle. It is easier to understand complex medical information and also provides various benefits such as an easy way to create and view 3D anatomical models and easy communication of complex data with collaborative viewing. Moreover, the successful implementation of holographic imaging techniques in various fields such as dentistry, urology, orthopedics, and ophthalmology proves the emergence of medical holography as a powerful tool in the field of medicine.

Market Drivers:

A significant driver of the global medical holography market is the rising number of research and development activities conducted by prominent biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies. Moreover, growing clinical application of holography in cardiac electrophysiology, orthopedics, radiological & surgical procedures, and dentistry is working in favor of the market.

With the growing disease burden and clinical urgency for efficient screening technologies, an increase in R&D efforts is anticipated to provide the medical holography market with lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years. Emerging technological innovations, such as the inclusion of advanced pico-like projectors and miniaturized light emitting diodes to deliver high clarity holographic images trigger the demand for holography particularly in the case of their performance when compared to traditional imaging methods.

Market Segmentation

Regarding product type, the market has been divided into a holographic display, holography microscope, holographic prints, and holography software. The holographic displays segment holds the largest share of the market, owing to the high penetration of these products in medical holography with its extensive use displaying final holographic images. Technological developments and advancements in the holographic display such as incorporation of piston-based, laser, and electro-holographic displays are expected to boost the usage of these products by the researchers and physicians in biomedical research and for educational purposes.

