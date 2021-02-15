Global Blockchain SupplychainMarket Research Report 2025 

Summary – A new market study, “Global Blockchain Supplychain Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuyThis report focuses on the global Blockchain Supplychain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain Supplychain development in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
SAP SE
Microsoft
IBM
Intel
NVIDIA
Wipro
Huawei
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Blockchain
Private Blockchain
Consortium Blockchain
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Oil & Gas
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
ROW
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Blockchain Supplychain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Blockchain Supplychain development in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain Supplychain are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.