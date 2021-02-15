Global Blockchain SupplychainMarket Research Report 2025 

Summary – A new market study, “Global Blockchain Supplychain Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuyThis report focuses on the global Blockchain Supplychain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain Supplychain development in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

SAP SE

Microsoft

IBM

Intel

NVIDIA

Wipro

Huawei

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Consortium Blockchain

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

ROW

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Blockchain Supplychain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Blockchain Supplychain development in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain Supplychain are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.