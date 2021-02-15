Global Endpoint Security Software MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2025

This report focuses on the global Endpoint Security Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Endpoint Security Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

F-Secure

Webroot

Sophos

Ahnlab

IBM

Symantec

Bitdefender

Cisco

McAfee

ESET Microsoft

Kaspersky Lab

VIPRE

Trend Micro

Panda Security

Comodo

Kandji

MalwareBytes

Carbon Black

Cylance

CrowdStrike

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Firewall

Intrusion Prevention

Antivirus/Anti-Malware

Endpoint Application Control

Encryption Technologies

Mobile Device Security

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy and Power

Retail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Endpoint Security Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Endpoint Security Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Endpoint Security Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

