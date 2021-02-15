Metal Powder Market Size 2021 Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The Metal Powder is widely used in various end-user industries such as automobile, building and construction, electronics, and machinery among others. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to the growing number of developing industries in this region. China, India, and Japan are some of the major countries contributing to the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, increasing government spending in infrastructural development is affecting positively to the growth of the market. According to the State Council of the Republic of China, the Chinese investment in real estate development grew by 6.9% in 2016 and is anticipated to grow over the coming years. Additionally, growing electrical and electronic sector mainly in Japan and China has positively impacted the Metal Powder Market due to its excellent thermal & electrical conduction abilities.

North America is a dominant region in the Global Metal Powder Market and is expected to retain its dominance over the review period 2017-2023. The growing adoption of the metal powder in the developed end-user industries is expected to surge the market growth. The growing investment in the construction sector mainly in the U.S and Canada is further expected to surge the market growth during the forecast years.

European Metal Powder Market is set to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. The presence of the developed automobile sector and the electronics industry is the major factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, the growing metal fabrication industry in Europe is also contributing substantially to the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles has further augmented the use of metal powder in the transportation industry.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the Prominent Players Operating in the Global Metal Powder Market are Sandvik AB (Sweden), Carpenter Technology Corporation (U.S.), Hoganas AB (Sweden), GKN Plc. (U.K.), Rio Tinto (U.K.), Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (U.S.), American Chemet Corporation (U.S.), Carl Schlenk AG (Germany), Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), and Metaldyne performance Group Inc (U.S.).

Segmentation:

Global Metal Powder Market is segmented into Type, Production Method, Compaction Technique, and End User Industry.

On the basis of the Type, the market is segmented into non-ferrous, ferrous, and others.

On the basis of the Production Method, the global metal powder market is segmented into the physical method, chemical method, and mechanical method.

On the basis of the Compaction Technique, the market is bifurcated into cold compaction technique and hot compaction technique.

On the basis of the End Use Industry, the market is further segmented into transportation, electrical and electronics, building and construction, and others.

