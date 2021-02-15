Global Minimally-Invasive Cosmetic Procedures MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Highlights:

growing pervasively mainly due to the augmenting demand for procedures such as microdermabrasion, laser hair removal, and others. The Minimally-Invasive Cosmetic Procedures Market is increasing the uptake of these procedures. Moreover, increasing expenditure on overall cosmetic procedures such as botulinum toxins, soft tissue fillers, and adipose tissue regeneration are escalating the market on the global heights.

Acknowledging the ascending graph of the growth, the market is climbing steadily, Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently published study report foretells that the global minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures market will register over 6.1% CAGR from 2017 to 2023, increasing by 2023. The market is booming and estimated to garner further prominence over the anticipated period.

The growing number of geriatric people along with the augmented demand for retaining youth and beauty act as a major driving force for the market. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of obesity has also fuelled the growth of the minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures market. Growing demand for facial aesthetic treatments, technological advancements in the cosmetic surgery industry, and high demand for the minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures applications are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Additionally, the growing prevalence of skin diseases which have generated an enormous demand for minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures in research laboratories, pharmaceutical, and dermatology companies is fostering the market growth further.

On the other hand, factors such as the high cost of these procedures and stringent regulatory approvals are acting as headwinds that are impeding the market growth. Besides, the high risks of adverse effects associated with these procedures obstruct the growth of global minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures.

Minimally-Invasive Cosmetic Procedures Market – Segments

MRFR has segmented the analysis into five key dynamics for better understanding:

By Procedures: Botulinum Toxins, Soft Tissue Fillers, Chemical Peel, Laser Hair Removal, and Microdermabrasion among others.

By Products: Microdermabrasion Products (microdermabrasion tips, microdermabrasion crystals, microdermabrasion creams and scrubs, and others.), Hair Removal Laser, and Botulinum Toxins among others.

By Application: Acne & Trauma Scars, Hyperpigmentation, and Adipose Tissue Regeneration among others.

By End-users: Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, and Home Care, among others.

By Regions: Europe, North America, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

Minimally-Invasive Cosmetic Procedures Market – Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North American region accounts for the leading market for minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures followed by the markets of Europe & Asia Pacific, respectively. Being a well-developed region having the world’s highest GDP North America gains the edge over other regions in terms of every aspect including healthcare, technology, and wellness. Indeed, the developed economy allows access to the quality of life for the people.

Besides, the vast demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures led by the increasing prevalence of skin diseases such as acne, actinic keratosis, and others drives the market growth in the region. The changing lifestyle and presence of leading market players such as Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Cutera, and Procter & Gamble among others are some of the key force driving the market growth in the region.

The European region accounts for the second-largest market for minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures, following the North American market closely. The presence of large aesthetician populace largely drives the market. The resurging economy in the region plays a vital role in market development, allowing access to quality of life by increasing consumer purchasing power.

The western European countries such as Italy, the U.K., and France, heading with the well-developed economy leads to the growth of the regional market. With the increasing investment in minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures and a rising number of enthusiasts of these procedures, the market is estimated to register a phenomenal CAGR during the review period.

The Asia Pacific region is emerging as a lucrative market for minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures. The burgeoning media and entertainment industry in India acts as a significant driving force substantiating the market growth in the region. Improving economic conditions in the region support the market growth in the region, increasing consumer purchasing power.

Minimally-Invasive Cosmetic Procedures – Competitive Analysis:

The minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures market appears highly competitive and fragmented characterized by several large-scale players having a regional and international presence. Well-established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage and to maintain their positions in this market. The high growth potential demonstrated by the market is likely to attract many high-profile new entrants to the market further resulting in intensifying the competition.

