Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Abbott

Siemens

GE Healthcare

Accriva

Terumo

BioMerieux

Diasorin

Roche

Danaher Corporation

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cavidi

Cepheid

Diaxonhit

Eiken Chemical

EMD Millipore

Epitope Diagnostic

Euroimmun

Gold Standard Diagnostics

Hologic

Immunetics

InBios International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Over-the-counter (OTC) Testing Kits

Prescription-based Testing Kits

Market segment by Application, split into

Bacterial Infections

Fungal Infection

Virus Infection

Cardiovascular Infection

Gastrointestinal Infection

Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Infection

Central Nervous System Infection

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

