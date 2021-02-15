Global Online Recruitment Market Research Report 2025 

Summary – A new market study, “Global Online Recruitment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuy

Online Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.

Scope of the Report:

The high-end talent recruitment platform also begin to emerge. Social networks have also been more and more popular. In order to more accurately, quickly and effectively match positions and potential candidates, the online recruitment platform are paying more attention to their own ability of mining, sorting and analysis of the big data, and this will constitute its core competitiveness. The main drivers of the market here are: economic recovery, technology, internet thinking, and continued growth in the emerging market.

There are many online recruitment companies in the world, and the market concentration is more dispersed, and the top two players are Recruit and LinkedIn in 2018.

The Online Recruitment Industry market has been growing fast in recent years; the players are facing the fierce competition in the market. Multinational and domestic companies together occupy a big market share of the online market through their quantity service and advance technology.

The global Online Recruitment market is valued at 27300 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 40300 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online Recruitment.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Online Recruitment market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online Recruitment market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Recruit

LinkedIn

CareerBuilder

Monster

SEEK

Zhilian

51job

Naukri

StepStone

Dice Holdings

Glassdoor

SimplyHired

TopUSAJobs

104 Job Bank

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Permanent Online Recruitment

Part Time Online Recruitment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Secretarial/Clerical

Accounting/Financia

Computing

Technical/Engineering

Professional/Managerial

Nursing/Medical/Care

Hotel/Catering

Sales/Marketing

Other Industrial/Blue Collar