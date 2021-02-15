Global Logistics and Transportation Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market is estimated at $4.98 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $24.01 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.1%. Demand for faster delivery of goods, opportunities for vendors at different levels of the value chain, the increasing use of drones in various industries and rising demand for sophisticated industry-specific analytical solutions are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. Factors such as delivery authentication & cybersecurity concerns and restrictions on the commercial use of drones are restraining the market.

Drones can be used to transport a wide range of products, from small packages to medical supplies and food, among others. A lot of investments have been seen in the delivery drone industry by venture capitalists to commercialize the industry. Companies such as Amazon, Google, and Walmart are also engaged in research and development activities to commercialize the use of drones for delivery. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are remotely piloted aerial vehicles that have significant roles in the defense and commercial sectors. UAVs, also known as drones, are increasingly used for border surveillance. They are also used in various commercial applications, such as monitoring, surveying & mapping, precision agriculture, aerial remote sensing, and product delivery.

Based on Sector, the commercial segment is likely to have significant growth during the predicted period. A number of logistics companies are looking into using drones for logistics applications. Rising interest in the use of UAV for the delivery of packages has led to huge investment by venture capitalists in this field. By geography, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market which can be attributed to the high demand for Unmanned aerial vehicles from the military sectors and commercial of countries, such as the US and Canada.

Some of the key players in Drone Logistics and Transportation Market are Cana Advisors, H3 Dynamics, Recent Developments, Flirtey, Drone Delivery Canada, Matternet, Uber, Zipline, Pinc Solutions, Altitude Angel, Infinium Robotics, Multirotor, Workhorse Group, Airmap, Skysense, Cheetah Logistics Technology, Unifly, Hardis Group, Volocopter GmbH and Skycart.

Solutions Covered:

Shipping

Route Planning

Infrastructure

Software

Sectors Covered:

Military

Commercial

Drones Covered:

Passenger Drones

Freight Drones

Medical/Ambulance Drones

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

