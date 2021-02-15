Global Automotive Clutch MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Automotive clutch is used to engage or disengage the engine from the gearbox to allow the vehicle to move at different speeds. It prevents friction and stops any damage to the gears during acceleration or deceleration. The global automotive clutch market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) takes a look at the various developments in automobiles, changes in engines, and other trends for the period of 2016 to 2022 (forecast period). It contains growth and revenue projections amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Scope

The global automotive clutch market is predicted to register an impressive growth rate over the forecast period owing to huge demand for passenger and commercial vehicles. Emphasis on safety and transmission power can spur market demand. Moreover, the shift towards manual and fully-automatic systems, technological breakthroughs such as dual clutch system, strict emission norms, and fuel-efficiency can be likely growth enablers.

The low-cost manual transmission clutches and inclination towards smarter modes of transportation in developing economies can drive the market growth. Establishment of production facilities close to the manufacture of component production units is likely to bode well for the market. Rise in living standards and rapid pace of urbanization can be catalysts for further growth.

Huge sales of light commercial vehicles and the burgeoning growth of the ecommerce sector can drive the market growth. Integration of dual clutch transmission systems and the ability to switch between manual and automatic driving can fuel market demand significantly. New fuel-efficiency standards and demand for commercial vehicles in developing economies can lead to new growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many industries to a standstill with the automotive being one of the biggest. The lockdown restrictions imposed by governments worldwide for containing the virus had throttled the supply chain of components.

But high costs of automotive clutch can restrain market growth.

The global automotive clutch market is segmented by transmission type, clutch type, and vehicle type.

By transmission type, it is divided into manual and automated. The automated segment is likely to deliver high returns for the global automotive clutch market owing to shift to automatic gear systems by various OEMs.

By clutch type, it is segmented into hydraulic clutch, friction clutch, dog clutch, and others.

By vehicle type, it is divided into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The commercial vehicle segment is predicted to capture a significant market share owing to the growth of ecommerce and logistics sector. The huge need for last-mile connectivity and the reach of online shopping sites in rural areas can drive the need for automotive clutches in these vehicles.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific (APAC) is dominating the market due to majority of automotive sales in the region and integration of dual clutch transmission system and automated manual transmission systems in vehicles. Development of automotive manufacturing industries in developing economies of China and India are driving the market for automotive clutch.

The market can face sluggish growth rates in Europe and North America owing to demand for automatic transmission systems. The shift towards electric vehicles owing to efforts of curbing carbon emissions can drive overall market demand till 2022.

Competitive Outlook

Eaton Corporation, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, EXEDY, ZF Friedrichshafen, Schaeffer, Aisin Seiki, BorgWarner Clutch Auto Limited, and FCC are key players of the global automotive clutch market. Recently, Kia launched the K5 equipped with dual clutch transmission systems which can be used to shift between gears and aimed at adventure sports enthusiasts.

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

