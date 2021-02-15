Global Perfusion Radiology Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Highlights

The Global Perfusion Radiology Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period, with a market value of USD 9,858 Million till 2025. Perfusion is the passage of fluid through the lymphatic system to organs or tissues. Perfusion radiology is the process by which passage of perfusion can be observed, recorded, and quantified. This is widely used for the diagnosis of chronic disorders such as cancer, brain tumor, and lung-related disorders.

The growing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, increasing geriatric population, and advancements in technology are expected to enhance market growth. However, the stringent regulatory policies and lack of awareness for the use of advanced technologies are projected to curb the growth of the market.

Segment Analysis

The Global Perfusion Radiology Market, by application, has been segmented into cardiovascular imaging, ventilation imaging, brain imaging, and others. By end-user, the global perfusion radiology market has been classified as hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Global Perfusion Radiology Market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America accounted for the largest market share of in 2018, owing to the incidence of cardiovascular diseases, brain tumors, and tumor-related angiogenesis. Europe is anticipated to account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period. The market growth in Europe can be attributed to the considerable rise in neurological disorders. For instance, according to the European Brain Council, 2017 data, a total of 220.7 million people in Europe were suffering from at least one neurological disease, which promoted the use of perfusion radiology for the diagnosis of such diseases.

The Middle East & Africa market is projected to show gradual growth during the forecast period. In this region, the Middle East is anticipated to dominate owing to the presence of developed countries such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and others.

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the Key Players in the Global Perfusion Radiology Market— GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Bracco Diagnostic, Inc. (Italy), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc (US), Perimed (US), Neusoft Corporation (China), and Advantis Medical Imaging (Netherlands)

Key Findings of the Study

The Global Perfusion Radiology Market was valued at USD 6,009.3 million in 2018 and is estimated to grow to USD 9,858 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.48% during the assessment period

The Americas accounted for the largest share of the global market due to the increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases, brain tumors, and tumor-related angiogenesis.

Based on application, the cardiovascular imaging segment accounted for a market share of 12% in 2018

On the basis of the end-user, the hospital’s segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 65% in 2018

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

