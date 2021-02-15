Global Architectural Marble Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Marble is a metamorphic rock that forms when limestone is subjected to the heat and pressure of metamorphism. It is composed primarily of the mineral calcite (CaCO3) and usually contains other minerals such as: clay minerals, micas, quartz, pyrite, iron oxides and graphite. Marble has low susceptibility to water damage, but may deteriorate in acidic atmosphere. Under the conditions of metamorphism the calcite in the limestone recrystallizes to form a rock that is a mass of interlocking calcite crystals.
Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Architectural Marble is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Architectural Marble in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Levantina
Polycor inc
Indiana Limestone Company
Vetter Stone
Topalidis S.A.
Dermitzakis
Antolini
Amso International
Pakistan Onyx Marble
Temmer Marble
Sinai Marble
Dimpomar
Mumal Marbles Pvt. Ltd.
Aurangzeb Marble Industry
Best Cheer Stone Group
Xiamen Wanli Stone Stock
Xishi Group
Jinlong Yu Marble
Kangli Stone Group
Fujian Dongsheng Stone
Xinpengfei Industry
Hong Fa Granite
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
