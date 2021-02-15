LMS Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

LMS market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LMS market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Cornerstone Ondemand
Docebo
IBM
Netdimensions
SAP SE
Blackboard
SABA Software
Mcgraw-Hill Education
Pearson
D2L
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Asynchronous Learning
Classroom Management
Certification Management
Social Learning
Skills Tracking
Market segment by Application, split into
High Tech
Mobile
Electronic
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
