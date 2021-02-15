Impact on U.S. Cheese Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview

The United States (U.S) cheese market is will be reaching 6787 Kilo Tons by the end of 2023, surging at a CAGR of 3.41% during the forecast period (2017-2023), ascertains the data experts from Market Research Future (MRFR). The report also states that U.S. is a prominent cheese producing country on a global level, alone contributing roughly 26% of market share in the total cheese production.

Market Segmentation

The report mentions that the U.S. Cheese Industry is segmented on the basis of product type, source, application, as well as states.

Based on the product type, cheese has been categorized into Hispanic, feta, cheddar, mozzarella, other American cheeses, other Italian cheeses, Colby jack, Muenster, Monterey jack, cream cheese, cottage cheese, pepper jack, and others. Among these, mozzarella has gained immense popularity in the U.S cheese market with over 50% of the total market share. The augmented popularity of pizza and other Italian dishes that make use of mozzarella, paired with the strong preference for mozzarella string cheese consumed as a snack is noted to help the segment in keeping its lead well throughout the forecast period.

By source, the market is segmented on the basis of whole cow milk, skimmed cow milk, and others. Among these, skimmed cow milk held more than 80% of the total market in the country, on accounts of its extensive use in the cheese making process.

The types of cheese in U.S include aged fresh, soft white, fresh, semi-soft, hard, blue, flavored, and others.

The cheese in U.S. finds applications in cheese dips, cheese processing, fast food snacks, cheese spreads, bakery foods, processed foods, savory snacks, alcohol accompaniments, and others. Here, fast food snacks are presumed to attain an approximate 1,705-kilo tons by 2023, noting a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Latest News

February 2019 – ALDI has launched a lineup of six different limited-edition cheeses which is individually named after a classic song from the 1980s. The names of the cheeses include Pour Some Gouda on Me, Sweet Cheddar of Mine, Girls Just Wanna Have Fontina, Total Eclipse of the Havarti and Wake Me Up Before You Goat Goat.

Growth Factors and Restraints

Cheese has sphingolipids and linoleic acid that are helpful in preventing cancer. In addition, vitamin B in cheese helps reduce blood pressure, provided the content of sodium is low. The preparation of cheese involves pasteurization, standardization, adding desired starter cultures, as well as other processes that results in the formation of its different varieties. Additionally, advancement in cheese processing, like the use of nanoliposomes in micro-encapsulation, leads to an increased level of vitamins and minerals in cheese.

The accelerated consumption of fast food items like pizza, pasta, and burger, in various quick service restaurants (QSRs) is the primary reason behind the lavish growth of the cheese market in U.S. Also, the longer shelf life of cheese products, coupled with the increasing demand for food products rich in protein content and strikingly high disposable income of people bolsters the market growth in the country.

But with the alarming obesity rates and the growing health consciousness among adults, the growth rate of the cheese market in U.S could slow down to some extent. On that note, cheese that have low-fat content is highly preferred by the local population. Also, manipulating the rheological & chemical properties of the cheese provides desirable characteristics along with a longer shelf life, factors which provide numerous growth opportunities to the market in the country.

