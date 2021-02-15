Global RO membrane chemicals Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

RO membrane chemicals Market Overview

As the latest report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global market for RO membrane chemicals is set to surge at CAGR of 7.88% between 2018 and 2025. Rising demand for purified water is viewed as a major force behind the escalation of the RO membrane chemicals market. Usage of purified water has increased significantly in modern industries. Apart for drinking water systems and food & beverage, requirement of water purification extends to pharmaceutical, microelectronics, industrial boilers and aerospace. Such factors are providing an impetus on the global RO membrane chemical market report.

Development of desalination plants is also having a positive impact on the global demand for COVID-19 analysis on RO membrane chemicals market. To tackle the issue of fresh water scarcity, there is a growing inclination towards desalination of seawater. Desalination plants are emerging a viable solution for collecting purified water from sea. Desalination plants require effective and credible purification technologies to ensure highly quality water filtration where RO membrane chemicals play an important role. Countries such as China and India are witnessing tremendous economic boom owing to robust industrialization and urbanization. This is creating opportunities for market players striving to improve their market position.

RO membrane chemicals Market Segments

The RO membrance chemicals industry report includes a thorough segmental analysis of the market on the basis of application and type. Based on application, the market has been segmented into membrane cleaning, membrane scale control, and membrane fouling. The membrane fouling segment holds the dominant share of the global market. The segment is expected to surpass a market valuation of USD 1,100 Mn by 2025, reflecting an above-average CAGR. Membrane fouling is a common issue with RO membranes, which is usually resolved by RO membrane chemicals.

Based on type, the market has been segmented into alkaline membrane cleaners, acid membrane cleaners and biocides. Currently, the biocides segment commands the predominant market share. In 2017, the segment reached a valuation of USD 600 Mn and is expected to witness an impressive CAGR during the projection period. Biocides are being increasingly relied upon for controlling the growth of microorganisms, slime and biofilm. Demand for biocides is expected to

remain strong throughout the forecast period as they are an important RO membrane chemical. The alkaline membrane cleaner segment holds largest market share in terms of value. The segment currently stands at a market valuation of over USD 400 Mn is poised to grow at steady pace over 2025.

RO membrane chemicals Market Regional Analysis

The market has been covered across region such as South America, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MAE) and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Currently, APAC commands more than one-third share of the global market in terms of value. In 2017, the market in APAC reached a valuation of over 700 Mn. APAC will spearhead the global RO membrane chemicals market during the projection period. China and India, two of the most populated countries in the world will remain crucial to future prospects of the market in the region. These two countries are undertaking major economic reforms, which makes them an attractive proposition for stakeholders. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of several end-use industries in China and India is creating favorable conditions for market

participants. North America accounts for the second largest market share. The region is expected to capture a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period. MEA is also expected present lucrative opportunities for market players in the years to coming. Increased focused towards economic diversification and a strong demand for purified water are some of the factors driving the growth of RO membrane chemicals market in MEA.

Competitive Landscape

Lenntech B.V, Ampac USA, American Water Chemicals, Inc., SUEZ, Applied Membranes, Inc., Kroff, Inc., Acuro Organics Limited, Koch Membrane Systems, Inc., AXEON Water Technologies, Ecolab, King Lee Technologies and Aceepta Ltd. are the leading market players mentioned in MRFR’s report.

