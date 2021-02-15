Global Solar Micro Inverter Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global Solar Micro Inverter market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solar Micro Inverter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Micro Inverter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Solar Micro Inverter in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Solar Micro Inverter manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Enphase Energy

SMA Solar Technology

SolarEdge Technologies

SunPower Corp

APS

Chilicon Power

Cybo Energy

iEnergy

Involar

LeadSolar

ReneSola

Sparq Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Stand-Alone

Integrated

Segment by Application

Residential (0-20Kw)

Commercial (20Kw-1Mw)

Utility (1Mw and above)

