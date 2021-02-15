Global Solar Micro Inverter Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global Solar Micro Inverter market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Solar Micro Inverter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Micro Inverter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Solar Micro Inverter in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Solar Micro Inverter manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ABB
Enphase Energy
SMA Solar Technology
SolarEdge Technologies
SunPower Corp
APS
Chilicon Power
Cybo Energy
iEnergy
Involar
LeadSolar
ReneSola
Sparq Systems
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Stand-Alone
Integrated
Segment by Application
Residential (0-20Kw)
Commercial (20Kw-1Mw)
Utility (1Mw and above)
