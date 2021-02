Impact on Organic Fertilizers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global organic fertilizers market is predicted to grow at an 11.9% CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2023), states the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Organic fertilizers are a gentler, kinder means of offering plants the nutrients which they require. They usually come from animals, plants, or minerals and comprise various nutrients for enhancing the soil ecosystem. Cost-effective, slow erosion, reduction in environmental pollution, slow release of essential nutrients, and enhanced soil fertility, are some of the key benefits that have made organic fertilizers immensely popular across the globe.

Various factors are propelling the Organic Fertilizers Market Research growth. Some of these factors according to the Market Research Future report, include rapidly rising land areas especially under organic cultivation, innovations in manufacturing techniques of organic fertilizers, heavy investments in research and development, revolutionizing farming practices, growing need for food security, and changing perception of farmers and end users towards farming techniques that are eco-friendly. Additional factors pushing market growth include biological developments and cultivation in crop production, rising consumer awareness about harmful effects of chemical and synthetic fertilizers, drugs and pesticides, the rising consumer base for pharmaceutical, personal care, and food and beverage products that are non-synthetic, reduced soil degradation and environmental benefits, and constant product innovations.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers a wide segmental analysis of the organic fertilizers market on the basis of source, crop, certifications, and form.

Based on source, the organic fertilizers market is segmented into animals, plants, and minerals. Of these, the animals’ segment will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period. This is due to the nutritional benefits, including calcium, phosphorus, potassium, and nitrogen.

Based on crop, the organic fertilizers market is segmented into fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, and others. Of these, the fruits and vegetable segment will dominate the market over the forecast period. This is owing to the burgeoning demand and technological advancements.

Based on certifications, the organic fertilizers market is segmented into 95% organic and 100% organic.

Based on form, the organic fertilizers market is segmented into liquid and dry. Of these, the liquid segment will lead the market over the forecast period. This is owing to its quick absorbability by soil that allows the nutrients to reach the crops faster.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the organic fertilizers market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, Europe will remain the frontrunner in the market over the forecast period. This is owing to ample accessibility of land for farming, especially under organic cultivations as well as the willingness of consumers in paying for organic foods. Italy, France, and Germany are the key contributors in this region owing to rising environmental and health concerns.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the organic fertilizers market report include Suståne Natural Fertilizer, Inc. (US), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (US), Italpollina S.p.A. (Italy), Agrocare Canada (Canada), Coromandel International Limited (India), Midwestern BioAg (US.), and Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India), among others.

August 2019: Leading poultry farm, JEWM Agro-Industrial Corporation has ventured to develop organic fertilizer with the help of Japanese technology. It will be marketed to industrial companies, plantations, hobbyists, and home growers.

