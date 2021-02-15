Global Smart Advisor Market Research Report 2025 

Summary – A new market study, “Global IT Asset Inventory Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuy
This report focuses on the global IT Asset Inventory Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Asset Inventory Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
SolarWinds
Infor
IBM
SAP
Orac
Avantis
ManageEngine
Flexera Software
EZOfficeInventory
Sunbird Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IT Asset Inventory Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IT Asset Inventory Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Asset Inventory Management are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.