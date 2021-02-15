Global Data Visualization Tools MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2025

Data visualization is a general term that describes any effort to help people understand the significance of data by placing it in a visual context. Patterns, trends and correlations that might go undetected in text-based data can be exposed and recognized easier with data visualization software.

In 2018, the global Data Visualization Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Visualization Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Visualization Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Dundas

Sisense

Zoho

Tableau

Domo

Microsoft

Qlik

Klipfolio

IBM

MATLAB

SAP

Kibana

Plotly

Chartio

Infogram

Highcharts

Visme

Geckoboard

Ggplot2

Alteryx

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Visualization Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Visualization Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Visualization Tools are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

