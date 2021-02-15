Global Software Configuration Management Tools MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2025

Software Configuration Management (SCM) Tools handle the task of tracking and controlling changes in the software. This includes identifying individual elements and configurations, tracking changes, and version selection, control, and baselining. Some products also include defect tracking capabilities.

In 2018, the global Software Configuration Management Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Software Configuration Management Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software Configuration Management Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Kamatera

CFEngine

Puppet

AccuRev (Micro Focus)

IBM

Microsoft

Chef

Ansible

SaltStack

Canonical

Rudder

Atlassian

TeamCity

Octopus Deploy

SaltStack Platform

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Software Configuration Management Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Software Configuration Management Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Software Configuration Management Tools are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

