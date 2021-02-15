Global Polymer Dispersion Protein Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Polymer Dispersion Market Segmentation

The global polymer dispersion market has been segmented by resin type, application, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of resin type, the market has been segmented into polyurethane, acrylic, styrene butadiene, and vinyl, The polyurethane segment accounted for the largest share of the polymer dispersion market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the review period. Polyurethane dispersion has gained importance due to its versatility and superior properties such as abrasion resistance and low temperature flexibility. It is used as coating material for metals, wood, rubber, textiles, plastics, and other miscellaneous high-performance substrates, which is likely to fuel product demand during the forecast period.

Acrylic dispersion is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the global COVID-19 analysis on polymer dispersion market report during the forecast period due to the increasing use of these dispersions in the manufacturing of water-based decorative and protective coatings. Acrylic dispersions are also more cost-effective than other resins.

Based on application, the market has been divided into carpets and fabric, adhesives and sealants, decorative and protective coatings, and printing ink. The decorative and protective coatings segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 owing to the growing demand for coatings in various industries such as automotive, building and construction, and packaging.

Polymer Dispersion Market Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the global polymer dispersion market value are BASF SE (Germany), Arkema (France), DIC Corporation (Japan), Akzo Nobel NV (Netherlands), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC (US), Nuplex Industries Ltd (Australia), Omnova Solutions (US), Wacker Chemie AG (US), Trinseo SA (US), the Dow Chemicals Company (US), Asian Paints Ltd (India), Celanese Corporation (US), Cytec Industries Inc. (US), Financiera Maderera SA (Spain), Eastman Chemical Company (US), and Lubrizol Corporation (US).

Polymer Dispersion Market Regional Analysis

By region, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of industries in emerging economies such as India and China. Population growth coupled with a rise in residential and commercial construction is expected to further boost the demand for polymer dispersions in the region.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017 due to increasing demand in the transportation sector, especially, in the automotive and aviation industries. The European market for polymer dispersions is expected to grow as a result of stringent government regulations on high VOC dispersions. The market in Latin America is expected to show steep growth during the forecast period with increasing investments in the automotive and construction industries. The market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to exhibit considerable growth during the review period due to expanding end-use industries such as building and construction, automotive, and packaging in the region.

