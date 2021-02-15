Non-Woven Fabrics MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Non-woven fabrics are textile fabrics made of randomly laid, parallel-laid, or cross-laid webs bonded together, either chemically or mechanically, with adhesives or thermoplastic fibers under heat and pressure. Non-woven fabrics are flat, porous sheets, made of separate fibers or molten plastic or plastic films. The term ‘non-woven fabric’ is generally used in the textiles industry, denotes fabrics that are neither woven nor knitted. The physical properties of non-woven fabrics are dependent on the choice of fiber, the technology used for fiber arrangement, bonding agent, and bonding process. Their structure can vary from crisp, soft-to-touch, harsh, and hard-to-tear, to extremely weak depending on the need of the particular application. As a result, the product is widely used in sanitary napkins, diapers, filters, tea bags, and textiles, among others.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1762

The personal care and cosmetics application segment is set to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the increasing demand for personal care and hygiene products across the globe. In recent years, non-woven fabrics have become an efficient alternative to polyurethane foams in major end-use industries such as building and construction, automotive, furniture, and packaging. The number of infrastructure development projects is increasing in both developing and developed economies, which is likely to fuel the demand for non-woven fabrics in the construction industry. The global automotive industry is continuously growing on account of the increasing demand for both passenger and commercial vehicles in developing countries.

ALSO READ : https://marketresearch1.water.blog/2021/01/05/non-woven-fabrics-market-global-industry-share-growth-overview-and-analysis-2023/

Moreover, shifting consumer preferences in favor of hygiene products against the backdrop of rising health awareness, changing lifestyles, better standards of living, and increasing spending power in developing countries are expected to boost product demand during the forecast period. However, the major factor hindering the growth of the global non-woven fabrics market is the high production cost.

Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market Share, by Application, 2017 (%)

Source: MRFR Analysis

Regional Analysis

ALSO READ : https://chemicalindustrygrowth.blogspot.com/2021/01/non-woven-fabrics-market-global.html

The global non-woven fabrics market has been analyzed with respect to five key regions—Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market during the review period. The regional market accounted for over 40% of the overall non-woven fabrics market in 2017. India, South Korea, and China are the major contributors to the growth of this regional market due to the surging demand for the product in major and emerging end-use industries such as healthcare, personal care and cosmetics, automotive, and building and construction. The North American market is expected to be the second-largest during the assessment period. The US is projected to be the leading market in this region due to the presence of an established transportation industry and the reconstruction of infrastructure in the country. Europe is another substantial market for non-woven fabrics, with Germany, the UK, France, and Italy being the major contributors to the growth of the regional market. The automotive manufacturing industry in Europe is the largest, fueling the demand for non-woven fabrics in the region. The market in the Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR in the coming years due to increasing construction activities to cater to the flourishing tourism industry in the Middle East. Lastly, the Latin American market is also poised to grow due to rapid industrialization in Brazil and Argentina.

Segmentation

ALSO READ https://teletype.in/@chemicalindustrygrowth/QeMvG8feu

The non-woven fabrics market has been segmented on the basis of material, technology, function, application, and region.

Based on material, the market has been categorized as polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), rayon, wood pulp, bio-composites, and others.

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into dry-laid, wet-laid, spunmelt, carded, and others.

By function, the market has been divided into disposable and non-disposable.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into personal care and hygiene, construction, upholstery, filtration, automotive, wipes, and others.

ALSO READ https://telegra.ph/Non-Woven-Fabrics-Market-Global-Industry-Share-Growth-Overview-and-Analysis-2023-01-05

The global non-woven fabrics market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key players

The prominent players in the non-woven fabrics market are DowDuPont (US), Johns Manville. A Berkshire Hathaway Company (US), KCWW (US), Freudenberg & Co. KG (Germany), Berry Global Inc. (US), Glatfelter (US), Suominen Corporation (Finland), Fitesa (US), TWE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Finland).

Intended Audience