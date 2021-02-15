Electric Vehicle Drive Motor Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments

Electric vehicle drive motor is an electro-mechanical device which transforms electrical energy into mechanical force which provides power to drive the electric vehicle. All battery operated electric vehicle have electric motors installed in place of combustion engine in ignition and subsequent locomotion of the vehicle.

Electric vehicle drive motor also finds it use in hybrid electric vehicles which additionally incorporates the device along with the conventional combustion engine.

Electric vehicle drive motor are available in the form AC induction motors, DC brushless & brushed motors, and AC permanent magnet motors. Some of the electric vehicle drive motor manufacturers are investing in finding the alternatives of AC & DC motors. Power output of the electric vehicle drive motor varies according to the type of electric vehicle.

Electric Vehicle Drive Motor Market: Segmentation

The global electric vehicle drive motor can be segmented on the basis of motor type and vehicle type.

The global electric vehicle motor drive market is segmented on the basis of motor type:

DC Motor

Brushless Permanent Magnet Motor

Brushed Motor

Hermitic Motor

AC Motor

Induction Motor

Synchronous Permanent Magnet Motor

The global electric vehicle motor drive market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type:

Two wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Duty Vehicles

Electric Vehicle Drive Motor Market: Regional Outlook

Predominance of electric vehicle manufacturers and increasing adoption of electric vehicle in Japan makes it prominent market region for electric vehicle drive motor.

Regional analysis includes,

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

