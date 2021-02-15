Marine Switchboard Market Evaluation Targets Advancement Anticipated until 2018 to 2028

Marine switchboard is an onboard electric equipment that supply power to all the onboard systems and offers top-notch power network quality to a vessel. Marine switchboard are highly innovative systems and very useful in case of any electrical accidents. Marine switchboards are either low voltage or high voltage, and can be customized as per requirement of the vessel.
Market Segmentation
On the basis of product type, the global marine switchboards market can be segmented into the following:
- Low Voltage Marine Switchboards
- High Voltage Marine Switchboards
On the basis of cabinet, the global marine switchboards market can be segmented into the following:
- Power and Lighting Distribution Boards
- Shore Connection Box
- Battery Charging & Discharging Panels
- Individual and Group Starters
- Electrical Testing Panel
- Miscellaneous customized control cabinets
On the basis of end use, the global marine switchboards market can be segmented into the following:
- Recreational & Boats
- Merchant Marine
- Container Vessels
- Bulk Carriers
- Tankers
- Cruise/ Passenger Ships
- Fishing Vessels
- Naval Vessels
- Submarines
Marine Switchboards: Regional Market Outlook
Asia Pacific is largest shareholder in global shipbuilding industry and has diverse marine industry; the region is expected to dominate the demands for marine switchboards.
Key Market Players
The global marine switchboards market is anticipated to be fairly concentered owing limited presence of global manufacturers.
Examples of some of the market participants in the global Marine Switchboards market identified across the value chain include:
- Siemens AG
- LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
- Schneider Electric
- HYUNDAI ELECTRIC & ENERGY SYSTEMS CO., LTD.
- Kongsberg Maritime
- INDUSTRIAL ELECTRIC MFG
- Lake Shore Electric Corporation
- ELCOME
- Fine Line Marine Electric
The Marine Switchboard research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Marine Switchboard market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.
It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Marine Switchboard research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.
The Marine Switchboard report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Marine Switchboard Market Segments
- Marine Switchboard Market Dynamics
- Marine Switchboard Market Size
- Marine Switchboard Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in Marine Switchboard market
- Competition & Companies involved in the Marine Switchboard market
- Marine Switchboard Technology
- Value Chain of Marine Switchboard market
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
