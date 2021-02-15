Marine Switchboard Market Evaluation Targets Advancement Anticipated until 2018 to 2028

Marine switchboard is an onboard electric equipment that supply power to all the onboard systems and offers top-notch power network quality to a vessel. Marine switchboard are highly innovative systems and very useful in case of any electrical accidents. Marine switchboards are either low voltage or high voltage, and can be customized as per requirement of the vessel.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global marine switchboards market can be segmented into the following:

Low Voltage Marine Switchboards

High Voltage Marine Switchboards

On the basis of cabinet, the global marine switchboards market can be segmented into the following:

Power and Lighting Distribution Boards

Shore Connection Box

Battery Charging & Discharging Panels

Individual and Group Starters

Electrical Testing Panel

Miscellaneous customized control cabinets

On the basis of end use, the global marine switchboards market can be segmented into the following:

Recreational & Boats

Merchant Marine Container Vessels Bulk Carriers Tankers

Cruise/ Passenger Ships

Fishing Vessels

Naval Vessels

Submarines

Marine Switchboards: Regional Market Outlook

Asia Pacific is largest shareholder in global shipbuilding industry and has diverse marine industry; the region is expected to dominate the demands for marine switchboards.

Key Market Players

The global marine switchboards market is anticipated to be fairly concentered owing limited presence of global manufacturers.

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Marine Switchboards market identified across the value chain include:

Siemens AG

LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

Schneider Electric

HYUNDAI ELECTRIC & ENERGY SYSTEMS CO., LTD.

Kongsberg Maritime

INDUSTRIAL ELECTRIC MFG

Lake Shore Electric Corporation

ELCOME

Fine Line Marine Electric

