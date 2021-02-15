Global Industrial Fabrics Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

The global industrial fabrics market has been segmented by fiber type, application, and region.

By fiber type, the global industrial fabrics market has been divided into polyamide, polyester, aramid, composite, and others. The polyester

segment is leading the market owing to its superior properties such as strong, flexible, dries quickly, resists wrinkles and shrinking, and inexpensive. The aramid fibers segment is expected to register a highest CAGR owing to the increasing demand from the protective and flame-resistant clothing during the review period.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into automotive carpet, conveyor belts, transmission belts, protective apparels, flame resistant apparel, filter media, and others. The automotive carpet accounted for a major market share in 2017, owing to the high production and sales of automobiles across the globe. This can be attributed to the high disposable income and the luxurious lifestyle trend of the consumers coupled with the desirable properties of industrial fabrics such as tensile strength, heat resistance, chemical resistance, and controlled elongation.

Industrial Fabrics Market Regional Analysis

Regionally, the global market has been segmented into five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia-Pacific dominated the global industrial fabrics market growth in 2017 due to the high demand from automotive and construction industry. The rapid industrialization and urbanization in the emerging economies such as India, Thailand, and Indonesia are the primary factor affecting the growth of the Industrial fabrics market size.

The high production and sales of automobile parts in Western European countries such as Germany, Italy, UK, and France are expected to drive the demand for automotive carpets, which will further drive the demand for industrial fabrics.a

The demand for industrial fabrics from the various end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and medical is driving the demand for Industrial fabrics in the North American region.

Industrial Fabrics Market Competitive Analysis

Some of the manufacturers operating in the global industrial fabrics industry are Forbo International SA (Switzerland), Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Finland), Habasit (Switzerland), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), ContiTech AG (Germany), Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Inc. (US), W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Johns Manville (US), and Fitesa SA (Brazil).

