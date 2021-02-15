Global Tardive Dyskinesi Market Research Report 2025 

Summary – A new market study, “Global Tardive Dyskinesi Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuy

Tardive dyskinesia is an involuntary movement disorder that typically arises from the long-term use of antipsychotic medication in schizoaffective disorders.

Tardive dyskinesia is characterized by involuntary, repetitive movements of the face, trunk, or extremities, including lip smacking, grimacing, tongue protrusion, facial movements or blinking, puckering and pursing of the lips. TDs are most common in patients with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, or bipolar disorder who have been treated with antipsychotic medication for long periods, but they occasionally occur in other patients as well.

The key factors driving the growth of the Tardive dyskinesia market are rising schizophrenia patients, increasing bipolar patients, growing antipsychotic prescription, increased use of long-term neuroleptic drugs and increasing incidence of neurological disorders. However, the expansion of the market is hindered by side effects of drugs and under-diagnosed.

The report “Tardive Dyskinesia Market” provides a comprehensive study of the US and Japan tardive dyskinesia market with detailed analysis of market size, growth and penetration of the industry. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report.

The industry comprises few large players such as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Neurocrine Biosciences and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. All these companies have been profiled in the present report highlighting their key financials and business strategies for growth.