Global Craft Spirits Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020

The global Craft Spirits market is valued at US$ 8986.8 million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 48540 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 27.1% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Craft Spirits volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Craft Spirits market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Craft Spirits market is segmented into
Whiskey
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Brandy
Liqueur
Others
Segment by Application
Large
Medium
Small
Global Craft Spirits Market: Regional Analysis
The Craft Spirits market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Craft Spirits market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Craft Spirits Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Craft Spirits market include:
Pernod Ricard
Rémy Cointreau
Diageo Plc
Anchor Brewers & Distillers
House Spirits
William Grant & Sons
Rogue Ales
Copper Fox Distillery
Chase Distillery, Ltd.
Constellation Brands, Inc.
Woodinville Whiskey
Tuthilltown Spirits