Global AI-based Medical Diagnostic Tools Market Research Report 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global AI-based Medical Diagnostic Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI-based Medical Diagnostic Tools development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Aidoc

Viz.ai, Inc.

Arterys Inc.

Icometrix

IDx Technologies Inc.

MaxQ AI, Ltd.

Imagen Ltd

Bay Labs, Inc.

Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.

Alivecor

ScreenPoint Medical

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Medical Imaging Tools

Automated Detection Systems

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Eye Care

Oncology

Radiology

Cardiovascular

Pathology

Others (Orthopedics, Rare Disease)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global AI-based Medical Diagnostic Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the AI-based Medical Diagnostic Tools development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI-based Medical Diagnostic Tools are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

