Global Denim Jeans Market Research Report 2018-2025

Global Denim Jeans Market to reach USD 9.32 billion by 2025.

Global Denim Jeans Market valued approximately USD 4.47 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global denim jeans market are rising disposable income of the individuals, surging e-commerce industry and increasing preference for wearing denim jeans. Growth of the global denim jeans market is mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. Manufacturers are adopting the leading fiber technology that has enabled them to offer denim jeans products for the athleisure and active wear besides the workwear and casualwear. The major restraining factor of global denim jeans market are changes in consumer lifestyle & preference and the introduction of yoga pants and other active wear. The Denim Jeans market is developing and expanding at a significant pace.

ALSO READ: https://marketersmedia.com/global-denim-jeans-market-2020-industry-analysis-share-growth-sales-trends-supply-forecast-2026/88972552

The Denim Jeans are a specific type of trousers which are made of denim or dungaree cloth. The Denim Jeans are one of the most significant part of the clothing & apparel industry. The Denim jeans are mostly popular among the youths. Increasing demand for denim jeans products is further expected to impact the global market growth of denim jeans positively. There are many benefits of denim such as denim jeans provides you a street style fashion to your lifestyle and adding leather boots make you junky and give you a rough look, denims jeans are indeed very tough and durable material and it is cost effective clothing to wear and stylish at the same time.

The regional analysis of Global Denim Jeans Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has accounted leading 30% share of total generating revenue in 2016 across the globe. Asia-Pacific region region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to the factors such as surge in digitization within the apparel industry and advancement in new denim knitting technologies

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/home-camera-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-01

The major market player included in this report are:

• Levi Strauss & Co.

• The Gap Inc.

• VF Corporation

• H&M Hennes & Mauritz

• PVH Corp

• Kering

• Pepe Jeans S.L.

• Besteller A/S

• U.S. Polo Assn.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bacillus-market-industry-size-growth-analysis-and-forecast-of-2027-2021-02-03

By Type:

 Mass Market

 Standard

 Premium

By Consumer Type:

 Men

 Women

 Children

By Distribution Channel:

 Specialty Stores

 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

 Department Stores

 Exclusive Stores

 Online

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/direct-mail-automation-software-market-growth-report-2021-by-supply-demand-consumption-sale-price-revenue-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-04

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Denim Jeans Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/kiosk-operating-solution-market-segmentation-application-trends-opportunity-forecast-2021-to-2024-2021-01-06