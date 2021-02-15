Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market (By Application- mine counter measures (MCM), intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR)maritime security, anti-submarine welfare, environmental monitoring, and Others. By Propulsion System – Electric Systems, Sola Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the global Unmanned surface vehicle market as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the global Unmanned surface vehicle market, segmenting it based on by application, by propulsion system, by modes of operation, by payload, by end-user and regional demand. Unmanned surface vehicle (USV) is best known for its technology which includes semi-autonomous mode and fully autonomous mode. This mode of operation helps the vehicle to drive to any required place where the climate condition is rough and collect the necessary information without putting the life of any individual at stake. Development and launch of upgraded technologies by major players present in the market, is also expected to make the Unmanned surface vehicle market more demanding in the near future.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes, based on by application, by propulsion system, by modes of operation, by payload, by end-user. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the unmanned surface vehicle market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the unmanned surface vehicle market.

The report provides the size of the unmanned surface vehicle market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global unmanned surface vehicle market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The Unmanned surface vehicle market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the Unmanned surface vehicle market, split into regions. Based on application, propulsion system, modes of operation, payload, end-user. The individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for unmanned surface vehicle market. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of Unmanned surface vehicle by several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global unmanned surface vehicle market are 5G International, Inc., ASV Globa, ASV Unmanned Marine Systems, Atlas Elektronik, AutoNaut, Clearpath Robotics, Deep Ocean Engineering, Eca Group, Elbit Systems Ltd., EvoLogics, Liquid Robotics, Ocean Aero, Ocius Technology, QinetiQ North America, R&Drone, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Searobotics, Inc., Subsea Tech, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Textron Systems, Inc., and few others likely to be named.

The Global Unmanned surface vehicle market has been segmented into:

Global Unmanned surface vehicle Market: By Application

• Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

• Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW)

• Environmental Monitoring

• Maritime Security

• Mine Counter Measures(MCM)

• Others

Global Unmanned surface vehicle Market: By Propulsion System

• Electric Systems

• Solar

• Other Propulsion System

Global Unmanned surface vehicle Market: By Modes of Operation

• Semi-Autonomous

• Autonomous

Global Unmanned surface vehicle Market: By Payload

• Sensors

• Cameras

• Inertial Navigation System

• Visual Systems

• Others

Global Unmanned surface vehicle Market: By End-User

• Defense

• Commercial

• Oil & Gas Exploration

• Others

Global Unmanned surface vehicle market: By Geography

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America