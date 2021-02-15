Global Jellies and Gummies Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Jellies and Gummies market will register a 3.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2615.2 million by 2025, from $ 2322.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Jellies and Gummies business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Jellies and Gummies market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Jellies and Gummies, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Jellies and Gummies market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Jellies and Gummies companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Traditional Jellies and Gummies
Functional Jellies and Gummies
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Consumer Aged Under 14
Consumer Aged 15 to 31
Consumer Aged 31 and older
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Haribo
Jelly Belly
MEDERER
Giant Gummy Bears
Perfetti Van Melle
Albanese
Yupi
Arcor
Goody Good Stuff
Hershey
HSU FU CHI
Wowo Group
Yake
Guanshengyuan
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Jellies and Gummies consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Jellies and Gummies market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Jellies and Gummies manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Jellies and Gummies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Jellies and Gummies submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
