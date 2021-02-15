Frozen Food Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Overview

Global Frozen Food Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 4.21%. Frozen food involves basic food chemistry under which food is conserved by a freezing process and kept in a freezer before cooking. Frozen food can be of various types such as ready meals, meat & poultry, vegetables & fruits, soup, sea food and others. Manufacturers invest in research and technical development and investigative activities to improve existing products and procedures in order to develop new products. Numerous research studies and analysis have been done in this field which was conducted by

various regulatory bodies or authorities such as USDA. USDA has conducted comprehensive scientific and technological study of all the practices of the frozen food industry with an objective to determine the safety of frozen food. These factors are supporting the growth of this market.

Key Players

This report includes a study of strategies used in Frozen Food Market mergers and acquisitions, multiple product launch by frozen food market players. It further includes product portfolios and developments of leading major players which includes

Aryzta AG (Switzerland)

General Mills Inc. (U.S.)

Ajinomoto Co. Inc., (Japan)

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

Kraft Foods Group Inc. (U.S.)

Cargill Incorporated (US)

Kellogg Company (US)

Frozen food market is dominated by key manufacturers and very few new players are entering in frozen food market due to high investment cost require for, frozen food planting and frozen food processing. The global frozen food industry is expected to witness increase in mergers, acquisition and strategic alliance in upcoming years.

Market Segments

Frozen food has been segmented on the basis of end user which includes food service, retail customers. Food service segment will witness higher growth rate than the retail customers over the forecast period.

Frozen food market has been segmented on the basis of product type which comprises of ready-to-eat products, meat & poultry, vegetable & fruits, potatoes, soup, sea food and others. Among all the segments, ready-to-eat food accounts the highest market proportion over the past few years and it is projected to dominate the frozen food market during the forecast period. However, sea food segment will be expanded at a high growth rate over the forecast period.

Frozen food has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel which comprises of hyper markets & supermarkets, specialty retailers, convenience stores, independent stores.